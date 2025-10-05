Rare 'pink meanie' jellyfish species blooms off Texas coast

A rare and striking "pink meanie" jellyfish has been captivating tourists and locals along the Texas Gulf Coast for the past few weeks, with sightings reported from Port Aransas to Corpus Christi.

The cotton candy-colored creatures have been floating in coastal waters, creating an unusual spectacle for beachgoers and fishermen. Jared Pankonien, visiting for his yearly fishing trip, witnessed the phenomenon firsthand.

"They were pretty regular floating by for about 2-3 hours. But yeah, I've seen them peep and pretty close to the side over here," Pankonien said.

The jellyfish are significantly larger than typical species found in the area, surprising Pankonien when he first saw them on Monday morning.

"First one I saw, I didn't realize I thought it was a trash bag. It was big enough, and then I realized it was a jellyfish and it's over the size of a dinner plate," Pankonien said.

Jace Tunnell, director of community engagement with the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, has also spotted the pink jellyfish and explains this is an exciting but uncommon occurrence.

"This weird phenomenon when conditions are right and their food source is blooming, they will also bloom," Tunnell said.

The "pink meanies" can grow impressively large, with tentacles reaching up to 70 feet long and weighing up to 50 pounds. Their current abundance along the Gulf Coast is directly related to their feeding habits.

"We're seeing so many of them right now is because we have a bloom of moon jellyfish, and that's their main food source. So how they get their name is they're mean because they're eating other jellyfish and they have a real pink looking color to them they almost look like cotton candy floating around out in the ocean," Tunnell said.

The species received its distinctive name in 2011, representing one of many new species discoveries that continue to emerge from ocean research.

While the jellyfish create an interesting sight for observers, Tunnell recommends maintaining a safe distance. For those who do get stung, he offers specific treatment advice.

"Use vinegar," Tunnell said. "So put vinegar over the sting site that will neutralize the stinging cells that have the venom and then you can rub, you know, warm water over it."

For those wanting to find pink meanies, Tunnel recommends to take a glimpse at them before the cool weather approaches because thats when they will drift away from the Coast.

