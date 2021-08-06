Watch
Help area students get ready to go back to school

Back to school drive
Posted at 11:57 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 11:58:47-04

WMAR is once again a proud support of the Preston Mitchum Junior Foundation "Back to School Drive". The PMJ Foundatoin is once again collecting donations to help students have everything they need as they head back to school.

Each year PMJ works to support more than 2,000 students get the supplies needed to have a successful school year.

Once again, in 2021, this year's drive will be virtual. You can sponsor a student, giving a donation to cover a fully stuffed backpack and lunchbox, or make a general donation.

There are also over a dozen drop off locations.

