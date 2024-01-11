Save 45% on luxury hair care products during Ulta’s ‘Jumbo Sale’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Giving your hair extra TLC is essential to keep it healthy and manageable. The winter months can be brutal on hair, so we should consider pampering it occasionally.

With Ulta’s Jumbo Sale on shampoo and conditioner, now is the perfect time to stock up on some luxury products you love or maybe have wanted to try but didn’t want to break your beauty budget.

From now until Jan. 20, Ulta is offering up to 45% off jumbo hair care products. Not only are you getting savings on the price, but with the larger bottles, you’ll get a bigger bang for your beauty buck.

You do not need to have any coupons or special discount codes to get these low prices. Simply add the products to your cart, and Ulta will automatically give you the sale price.

With so many jumbo hair care products on sale, you might find it hard to choose what to buy. We’ve rounded up some Ulta Jumbo Sale standouts to give your hair extra love.

$55.20 at Ulta

Does the winter weather have your hair feeling dry and damaged? Briogeo’s “Don’t Despair, Repair!” Super Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner uses a sulfate-free, super-hydration formula to help return your hair to feeling soft and silky.

You can save 20% on either the shampoo or conditioner; you do not need to buy them together to get the discount.

$82.40 at Ulta

Give new life to thin or fine hair with Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo. With a lightweight cleaning formula, hair won’t get weighed down, giving it more volume while maintaining a soft feel.

Save 20% off the normal price of $103 until Jan. 20

$72 at Ulta

For damaged and/or colored hair, consider buying the Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner. This hair care duo comes in two 33.8 ounce bottles (sold separately) and can last up to 75 washings. It is designed for colored hair to gently clean and heal damaged hair.

You can buy either of these products for $72 each; you don’t need to buy them as a set to get the discount.

$27.99 at Ulta

Save 36% off ($16.01) the regular $44 price on Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo for Bond Strengthening and Color Longevity. This luxurious shampoo keeps your favorite hair color looking vibrant longer in between salon visits.

$27.99 at Ulta

Note: This special deal must be ordered online and picked up at your local Ulta store.

You’ll save 46% on this Biolage Hydra Source Conditioning Balm. This product is ideal for medium to coarse hair and should be used with Hydra Source Shampoo for the best results—which is also on sale for $27.99 for a 33.8 ounce. bottle.

Whether you’re looking to restock your hair care supply or start a new beauty routine, the Ulta Jumbo Sale has what you need for a great price until Jan. 20.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.