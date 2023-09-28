Watch Now
BusinessConsumerDont Waste Your Money

Actions

These satin pajama sets are less than $30 today

These satin pajama sets are less than $30 today
Copyright Amazon
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ekouaer-Womens-Pajamas-Sleepwear-Pockets/dp/B08KXSMM7L">Amazon</a>
These satin pajama sets are less than $30 today
Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 06:58:02-04

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bedtime should feel like your time to destress, relax, and even a have a moment for a little pampering. After a long day of juggling all the crazy things life throws our way, don’t we deserve a little something special when it’s time to go to bed?

Instead of pulling on an old T-shirt and pair of sweatpants, how about picking up a pair of satin pajamas to snuggle down for a great night’s sleep? Amazon has this beautiful pair of PJs available for less than $30 as a limited-time offer.

Amazon

$29.59 (was $55.99) at Amazon

You’ll save 47% ($26.40) on this elegant pajama set. Right now, Amazon’s selection has the black, blue-green, pink, champagne and leopard print styles available at this discounted price.

As with all Amazon sales, product prices can change without notice, so you’ll want to pick up a pair (or two) before the sale price expires.

These satin pajama sets are made with 95% polyester and 5% spandex. This design provides that luxurious satin feel against the skin but maintains fabric strength and durability for long-term wear and care.

The loungewear pants have an elastic waistband for extra comfort. Two side pockets make for a nice touch to these pajama pants.

With the pajama top, you get a stylish, tailored design with a notched color, a button-up design, a chest pocket and long sleeves.

MORE: The best early deals at Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

Amazon

Some color options have a white or black trim stitched on the top and bottom for a little extra flair.

And whether you’re looking for new sleepwear for bedtime or something to wear on a lounging day at home, the price is right on this pajama set.

MORE: The best pajamas for women

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
dwym-480x360.png

Don't Waste Your Money