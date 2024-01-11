Sam’s Club will stop checking your receipts as you leave

If you’ve ever been annoyed by waiting in line to show your receipt at Sam’s Club before you can leave, the warehouse club is launching a new technology that will eliminate the wait.

Sam’s Club is piloting a brand-new scanning technology at 10 locations that can confirm members have paid for all items in their shopping carts without requiring an actual associate to check the receipt.

It works by using artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to capture images of carts and verify payment for all the items, regardless of whether you have a paper receipt or used the Sam’s Club app. The new system will speed up the process, Sam’s Club says, as there is no wait — you simply walk through on your way out the door.

Sam’s Club says that this will not only save members valuable time in their day, but it will also free up time for their greeters so they can help with other issues that may arise.

“This is Sam’s Club at its very best, listening to feedback from members, putting their needs at the center of everything we do – and then applying digital innovations to deliver an industry-leading member experience,” Chris Nicholas, CEO of Sam’s Club, said in a press release. “We are constantly looking at ways for Sam’s Club to be the most convenient membership club and will continue to prioritize using technology to provide a truly differentiated and delightful experience for our members.”

Sam’s Club plans to expand the technology to all of its 600 clubs by the end of the year.

If you’ve ever wondered why warehouse clubs check your receipts at the door, the answer may actually surprise you. While it is, of course, to make sure you paid for all of your purchases, it’s also to ensure your shopping experience was successful and that you were charged appropriately for the items. When an exit greeter is present, it also give you a chance to chat with them if you had any issues you need addressed.

Do you shop at warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club and Costco?

Sam’s Club will stop checking your receipts as you leave originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

