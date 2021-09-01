Sam’s Club has a Nugget couch dupe that will save you $80

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering getting your child an in-demand Nugget couch but aren’t exactly excited about the $229 price tag, Sam’s Club has a similar version of the popular children’s furniture item that will save you around $80.

The warehouse club’s Member’s Mark Explorer Sofa is essentially the same as the Nugget couch, which, if you didn’t know, consists of four configurable pieces of foam your children can use to create everything from a fort to a castle, a pirate ship or a slide. Of course, it can also be used as a couch or lounger.

The Sam’s Club version is also made of four foam pieces: base, cushion and two triangle pillows. Because the pieces are removable, children can take them anywhere they go — and use them while reading a book or watching TV.

It’s covered in a microsuede fabric cover that’s available in one of six colors, including gray, pink, blue and green. The covers can be taken off and are machine-washable, making these easy to keep clean. The sofa also includes a pocket to hold a book or tablet.

Priced at $179.98, the Sam’s Club Explorer Sofa is currently out of stock, but a Sam’s Club representative has confirmed to Don’t Waste Your Money that they will be restocked online and in-club.

If you simply can’t wait for them to come back in stock or don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, the Nugget couch does come in quite a few more colors and most are in stock. If you purchase one now, however, it will not ship for 3-4 weeks. So you may want to just keep checking Sam’s Club if you’re not in too big of a rush.

There are also a few other similar couches on the market, but many are priced the same as the Nugget. The Foamnasium Blocksy from Amazon is actually more expensive at $270. Meanwhile, this Jaxx Zipline Convertible Kids Loveseat from Bed, Bath & Beyond is a bit less at $200, but it’s much smaller and doesn’t have as many configuration options.

Would your kids love to have a convertible couch to play with and lounge on?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.