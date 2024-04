FREDERICK, Md. — Things are getting sweeter in Frederick.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard announced a grand opening at 3544 Worthington Blvd in Frederick this Friday, April 12.

Starting at 3 p.m., the new location will reward the first 50 guests with free Rita's Italian Ice for a year.

The shop will also offer $2 small Italian ice and $3 small Gelati through the weekend.