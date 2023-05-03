Reverend Todd Yeary: Cities in Revcovery



In this episode of 2 BMore, Dr. S. Todd Yeary talks about Baltimore and other urban areas across the country being in a state of recovery coming out of the pandemic.

T.J. Smith

T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.

Dr. S. Todd Yeary serves as the senior pastor of the Douglas Memorial Community Church, a Covenant Congregation, and is an adjunct professor in the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore. Additionally, Dr. Yeary serves as the chief executive officer of DMCC’s two community development corporations – Douglas Memorial Community Church Village and Camp Farthest Out.

Dr. Yeary believes honest dialogue creates opportunities to form strategic partnerships that strengthen families and communities. He models his partnership commitment through public participation as he currently serves as interim chair of the Community Relations Commission of Baltimore City, vice-chair of Behavioral Health Systems Baltimore, and an advisory board member to the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore. Dr. Yeary formerly served as a gubernatorial appointee to the board of trustees of Baltimore City Community College from 2013-2017.

Dr. Yeary holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Management from National-Louis University, a Master of Divinity Degree from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, and the Graduate Certificate in African Studies and the Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D.) in the area of Religion in Society and Personality from Northwestern University. Dr. Yeary is a member of the 2012 class of the Board of Preachers of the Martin Luther King, Jr. College of Preachers and Laity of Morehouse College.

Dr. Yeary is married to the Rev. Rhonda S. Boozer-Yeary. They are the proud parents of Robert Aaron, Simone Kathlene, Jordan Amani, and Joshua Asante.