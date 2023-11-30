Residents clean up Druid Heights area to make play safer for kids

It's dirty work, but somebody's got to do it.

Workers spent the day picking up trash so kids could play safer on the playground in Druid Heights.

The University of Maryland Medical Center, WIN Waste Innovations, and Health Tech Alley partnered for the community clean-up.

It's all part of the of the Clean and Green project.

Workers say its all about stepping up for their community when no one else will.

"You have to clean up after yourself and if somebody's not going to do it, somebody's going to do it. So we're just going to live in filth? No! We're not! We're not doing that. We're gonna keep moving forward to a better day," said resident Michael Urquhart.

There was a pilot clean-up project last month at St. Bernadine's Church in the Edmondson area.

The next spot hasn't been determined.