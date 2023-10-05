Rep. Darrell Issa: McCarthy 'Wasn't doing enough fast enough'

Scripps News spoke with Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California on Wednesday about what lies ahead in the House of Representatives as it deliberates over a new Speaker.

Issa was one of 210 members in the chamber who voted not to remove McCarthy from his post.

Issa said House Republicans are focused on reducing federal spending and the deficit, and are looking for leadership that can help that process along.

"These items are the items that Republicans want to see even more emphasis on. And there's been a lot. The fact is, though, that that is the priority," Issa told Scripps News. "A number of our members — enough to depose the speaker — felt that he wasn't doing enough fast enough. But the fact is that universally Republicans want to see as much of that as we can get."

SEE MORE: Rep. Adam Schiff on McCarthy: 'He didn't really stand for anything'

"That's the reason that for example, Jim Jordan, who is trusted by those very members ousted the other speaker — but also trusted and made chairman by Kevin Mccarthy — is a possible candidate," Issa said. "And of course Steve Scalise, who's a longtime member of the leadership. We are going to have that debate, we're probably going to reach a conclusion and name a speaker by next Tuesday, when we meet. But it's going to take a little time, as it should."

Official work in the House will not proceed until the chamber elects a permanent new speaker. For the moment, North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry serves as Speaker pro tempore.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com