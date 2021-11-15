Reese’s Made A Peanut Butter Cup That’s The Size Of A Pie

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you look forward to Reese’s holiday shapes every year, you’re in for a massive — literally massive — surprise this Thanksgiving.

Reese’s has created the largest Peanut Butter Cup ever for sale. With a 9-inch diameter and weighing it at 3.4 pounds of chocolate and peanut butter, it’s the size of a pie you’d find at your Thanksgiving table. But, of course, it’s a Reese’s!

While it’s shaped like a regular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, the peanut butter inside appears to be thicker than a traditional Reese’s, resembling the peanut butter you’d find in a holiday shape.

Unfortunately, Hershey’s only made 3,000 of the treats, which you could buy online for $44.99, plus tax — except that they sold the treat out in under two hours when they released them on the morning of Nov. 15. Here’s hoping their popularity prompts Reese’s to make more of these pies!

Fans who can’t get enough Reese’s in their lives might be feeling disappointed to have missed the Reese’s pie (unless you snagged one before they sold out). But it’s not the only giant confection the company has made lately, so perhaps there are more to come.

Earlier this month, Reese’s released a new Super King Size package that measures more than a foot long. The new package contains six peanut butter cups under the same wrapper, so you can get your Reese’s fix without having to do anything other than open it up.

In the meantime, if you’re still dreaming of that Reese’s pie, you can try your hand at making one yourself with this recipe for a giant no-bake peanut butter cup. All you need is a tart pan, milk chocolate, peanut butter, melted butter and powdered sugar. Once it’s all combined, you’ll simply freeze it for 30 to 60 minutes.

If you don’t want to make one yourself, there are a handful of other Reese’s desserts you can make instead, like these decadent Reese’s stuffed Rice Krispies treats or this slow-cooker Reese’s cake that is perfect for a busy Thanksgiving Day.

For something you can make ahead of time, check out these no-bake Reese’s Krispies cookies or these easy Reese’s stuffed cupcakes, which use devil’s food cake mix, so you don’t have to make them from scratch. They also have the perfect Thanksgiving colors of yellow, orange and brown thanks to Reese’s Pieces sprinkled on top.

Do Reese’s top your list of favorite sweet treats?

