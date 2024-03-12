Watch Now
Overnight triple shooting inside Laurel recording studio leaves two dead

Trackhouse Studios
Jeff Hager, WMAR
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 12:05:14-04

LAUREL, Md. — An overnight rap recording session turns deadly in Laurel.

Gunfire broke out around 1:30am Tuesday at the Trackhouse recording studio on Lafayette Avenue.

Three people were shot. Two of them died, while the third took themselves to the hospital.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but we're told nine people were inside at the time.

So far no arrests have been made.

The studio is reportedly open for bookings around the clock.

According to its website, Trackhouse is owned by Ross James, of Columbia, who claims to have produced music for a number of rap artists.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

