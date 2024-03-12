Overnight triple shooting inside Laurel recording studio leaves two dead

LAUREL, Md. — An overnight rap recording session turns deadly in Laurel.

Gunfire broke out around 1:30am Tuesday at the Trackhouse recording studio on Lafayette Avenue.

Three people were shot. Two of them died, while the third took themselves to the hospital.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but we're told nine people were inside at the time.

Jeff Hager, WMAR

So far no arrests have been made.

The studio is reportedly open for bookings around the clock.

According to its website, Trackhouse is owned by Ross James, of Columbia, who claims to have produced music for a number of rap artists.

This is a developing story that will be updated.