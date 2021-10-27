Watch

Wegmans to host virtual hiring event on Wednesday for Maryland stores

Select positions are eligible bonus of up to at least $1,000
Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 9:50 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:33:30-04

MARYLAND — On Wednesday, Wegmans Food Markets will be hosting a virtual hiring event to fill more than 300 part time positions across all 8 Maryland stores.

The event, which will be happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., will be used to fill the following positions: merchandising, front-end, culinary, pharmacy and perishable departments.

All interviews will be held virtually, via phone, with no video included.

Those interested should submit an online application before the event and member of the Wegmans hiring team will reach out to schedule a time for the phone interview.

Applicants who apply to the following positions are eligible for a sign-on bonus of up to at least $1,000: all Prep Cook, Line Cook, and Sushi positions.

