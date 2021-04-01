Training workers for post pandemic job market

BALTIMORE — As part of our Rebound Maryland series, we’re looking at the workplace during and post pandemic.

Many companies are switching to a virtual model and looking for employees who are tech savvy who can work remotely.

A lot of us are working from our living rooms these days or lost our jobs because of the pandemic.

In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows hospitality and retail jobs are devastated while the demand for tech jobs is increasing.

Tech Elevator is a nationwide coding boot camp with campuses in the Baltimore area.

Rita Stall is the National Live Remote Campus Director for Tech Elevator.

“We’re really seeing individuals coming in who want to become less disposable in the market and are retraining to gain some technical skills for these positions that are actually growing as a result of the pandemic," Stall said.

It’s a 14-week virtual program where students learn to become software developers.

Tech Elevator boasts a 92% graduation rate with an average starting salary of $60,000.

“We’re seeing technologist jobs growing at 21% so almost 5 times the national average for sector industry growth," said Stall. "Think about sectors for finance or retail where some of the growth is leveling or declining. We’re seeing a massive increase of need for technologists across the United States.”

Businesses are getting government money to retrain their employees as they go through digital transformations.

There are no prerequisites for the program— you just need to pass an aptitude test.

“We see bigger companies that are announcing that they are going to let people work from home for the foreseeable future even when the world does return to normal.”

At the end of the program students go through a career readiness program and are connected to employers.

For more information click here.