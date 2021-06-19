AFRAM 2021 lineup revealed, will be held Juneteenth weekend in the future

BALTIMORE — Starting in 2022, all future AFRAM festivities will take place over Juneteenth weekend.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott made the announcement on Saturday morning while revealing an all star line up for this year's event.

Busta Rhymes, Wale, and Mooski will headline with virtual performances on Saturday, August 21.

The following day will include virtual performances from the legendary Chaka Khan along with Marsha Ambrosius and Smoke Norful.

This year's AFRAM will actually kick off August 15 at Druid Hill Park, with both in-person and digital activities at various other landmarks throughout the city.

Last year's festival was canceled due to COVID-19.