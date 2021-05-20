Saturday telethon to kickstart reopening of Lou Costello Room Comedy Club in Hampden

BALTIMORE — Hampden’s Lou Costello Room Comedy Club is looking to reopen sometime in mid-June.

Located on the second floor of Zissimos Pub, the club was once a hangout spot of one half of the famous comedy duo Abbott and Costello.

It has been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 22, the club is hosting a six-hour virtual telethon on Facebook Live starting at 6 p.m., to help raise money for its grand reopening.

More than 50 comedians across the country are expected to participate in the efforts, including Starz Network performer Violet Gray, Comedy Central’s Hart of the City performer Ivan Martin, Tik Tok comedian Scott Seiss, and improv team Cake Walk.

All donations collected will go toward club renovations and preparations to ensure that the club is able to accommodate audiences and artists with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The telethon can be watched here. You can also donate here.