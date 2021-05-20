Oriole Park at Camden Yards moving to full capacity on June 1

BALTIMORE — Starting June 1, Oriole Park at Camden Yards will welcome fans back at full capacity.

Although social distancing will no longer be required in the stands, masks still need to be worn except for when eating or drinking.

Fans who prefer to stay socially distanced can still request pod seating.

Tickets for all remaining 2021 home games will go on sale at noon on May 26.

The Orioles are offering a special two-hour online pre-sale at 10 am that day to fans subscribed to the free digital Orioles Insider Newsletter.

Fans can sign up here.

The team will continue digital ticketing for entry to the ballpark. Additionally no cash only credit cards will be accepted stadium parking lots, concession stands, and ticket windows.

Bags are still prohibited, with the exception of medically necessary items including diaper bags. Clutch purses no larger than 5" x 7" will be allowed.

