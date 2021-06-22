Nearly 1 million Marylanders expected to take July 4th road trip, despite 7-year high gas prices

BALTIMORE — This Fourth of July, Marylanders are expected to hit the road in masses, according to a new AAA report.

The company predicts Maryland will break a 2019 Independence Day traveling record, with about 1,036,400 people heading out of town.

Despite gas prices being at their highest since 2014, a significant majority (960,000) appear to be choosing a road trip.

Meanwhile -- 67,400 are expected to fly with another 9,000 taking a cruise, train, or bus.

If the projected number of air travelers proves to be true, it would reach 86 percent of pre-pandemic levels, while increasing 166.2 percent from last year.

Nationally, AAA projects more than 47.7 million Americans to travel over the July Fourth weekend, the second highest volume for the holiday, trailing only 2019.