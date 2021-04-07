Mobile vaccine clinics continue helping Baltimore's vulnerable populations

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — As more doses come in, work continues to get them out to the most vulnerable populations.

"You know, to feel safe," said Baltimore resident Wanda Hawkins.

When it came time for Hawkins to get her COVID-19 vaccine, she was ready.

"I didn’t want to take a chance on coming down with COVID," said Hawkins.

And her public housing complex made it easy too.

"They just brought it right to me," said Hawkins.

Ascension Saint Agnes, in partnership with the Baltimore City Health Department held a mobile vaccine clinic Wednesday at Primose Place in Southwest Baltimore, where they vaccinated at least 50 residents.

The goal is to target vulnerable populations that may not have the transportation to get there.

"They might end up not taking it just by thinking how hard it is to get to the facility so this has given us a better chance to vaccinate more people in our community," said Arif Khazi, who helped run the clinic for Saint Agnes Hospital. "There have been people who have been bed bound where you might need to take vaccine to them rather than them coming to us."

Also to address equity and help those who may not have the means to register for an appointment, the mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium will offer a no-appointment necessary line starting Friday.

28 percent of city residents have had at least one dose, including about half of the citys' population over 60. Mayor Brandon Scott hopes to keep increasing that number with the clinics, where they are finding vaccine hesitancy is not the issue.

"We’re not seeing that here when we are talking about our older adults who are ready so they can get back to some sense of normalcy," said Scott.

As the city's vaccine allocation increases, Scott plans to hold more and more of these in vulnerable zip codes.

"We’re looking forward to continuing to have them go to where people are, meeting people where they are," said Scott.

The group will be back at Primose Plase in just under a month to administer second doses.