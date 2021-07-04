MD Court of Special Appeals denies federal unemployment benefits appeal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Court of Special Appeals has denied the appeal made to stop the State from withdrawing from the CARES Act unemployment benefits.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Governor Larry Hogan and the Secretary of Labor in hopes that they would be forced to rescind the order to halt additional unemployment benefits.

However, over the weekend, The Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied their motion.

A panel of judges, in part, made the following ruling:

"We find ourselves in agreement with the trial court that the balance of harm favors the appellees and that, accordingly, the Circuit Court did not abuse its discretion in entering the TRO."