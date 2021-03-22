Today: Maryland moves into Phase 2A with increase in doses for mass vax sites, local health departments

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — "Sort of relieved. I’m happy to get that done," said Baltimore City resident Greg Ford.

He's one of around 230,000 Marylanders who become eligible to get the vaccine Tuesday as the state moves into Phase 2A: all Marylanders 60 years and older.

"Just want to get it over with. At least I can check that box. It’s allows me to go around some of my other friends that have gotten their shot but I’m still gonna wear a mask until they tell us otherwise," said Ford.

According to Maryland Department of Health data, nearly 90% of the state’s COVID-19 death are in the 60 plus age range.

"So that is a top priority," said MDH Assistant Secretary Bryan Mroz.

And with more people seeking out the vaccine, comes an increase in supply.

"The federal government has informed us that we should be getting significant increases very shortly," said Mroz.

So there will be increases in allocations across the board, for local health departments and state run mass vaccination sites.

"We want to have high output and get to a lot of Marylanders quickly that’s a mass vax site but we also know there are Marylanders who need more support, more time, who may not feel comfortable being in mass vax site, who may want to go to their clinic," said Mroz.

In Howard County, it means 500 more doses this week than in weeks prior.

"We’re quite pleased to see this increase in allocation," said County Executive Calvin Ball.

Ball said the increase will go primarily towards furthering their vaccine equity initiative of mobile health units.

"So that those who might not be able to get out of their homes, have severe intellectual or developmental disabilities, still have access to the vaccine," said Ball.

Pre-registration at mass vaccination sites is now open for Marylanders 60 and older.