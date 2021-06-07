Watch

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore to hire 100+ table game dealers

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
This Aug. 25, 2014 picture shows the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore. The casino opened its doors Tuesday, and it's the last of five to open in Maryland after lawmakers legalized gambling in the state. Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake called the casino a "springboard for growth" for the city, adding that the casino will employ more than 2,400, more than half from Baltimore.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 11:01:13-04

BALTIMORE — Horseshoe Casino Baltimore plans to hire at least 100 table games dealers with guaranteed minimum earnings of $25 per hour.

The move comes as business volumes at the casino increase in response to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions citywide.

Horseshoe Baltimore will host a series of paid dealer academies in the coming months to train candidates for the positions. No previous experience or training is necessary to attend the academies.

To accommodate as many prospective employees’ schedules as possible, the casino will offer two academy structures: three-week academies that run eight hours per day and six-week academies that run four hours per day.

Dealer candidates will earn $11.75 per hour as they complete the training sessions. The next three-week academy begins June 7. The next six-week academy will begin June 28.

Each of the academies will be held on-site at Horseshoe Baltimore.

Those hired to fill the table games positions will receive a $500 signing bonus after their first 90 days of employment and a $1,000 bonus after a year of employment.

The positions offer a full range of benefits, from medical and dental insurance to a 401(k) retirement plan. The $25 per hour guarantee includes a combination of wages, tips and incentive pay for each hour a dealer works upon successful completion of a training academy or if hired with qualifying training from another casino.

Interested candidates must register to attend a virtual information session.

Four-hour dealer academy classes run Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Evening class times are available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eight-hour classes run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

