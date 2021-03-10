Harford Co. following Hogan's order to lift capacity limits Friday

BEL AIR, Md (WMAR) — "We have about 90 fragrances," said Wendy Mills.

Mills owns Aroma Candle Studio, a custom candle pour experience right on Main Street in Bel Air.

"So you smell, make a list of your favorites, choose what you want to make and then we sit you at the bar," said Mills.

They opened up just 3 months before the pandemic hit, and have been taking it day by day, since the business is built on being in person.

"We’re all about memories. We’re all about making memories and spending time with people that you love and sure, you can come in and make a candle but the fun of it is that you can do it with someone else," said Mills.

So she was more than happy to hear that Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting the 50% capacity limit on retail venues and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said the county will follow the order effective Friday at 5 p.m.

"It takes the load off. It takes the stress out of constantly being concerned with how many people do I have," said Mills.

There will also be no capacity limits for religious facilities, gyms, casinos, salons and indoor and outdoor dining... but that will still be limited to seated and distanced dining only, which lessens the impact for small spots like Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub next door.

"It's really not going to effect my capacity at all. I’m gonna be basically at the 50% that I’ve been at," said owner Matthew Remsnyder.

With St. Patrick's Day approaching, he still thinks it will be the busiest day of the year.

"I think we will be full all day, just at limited capacity but being full at a limited capacity is still gonna be okay for us," said Remsnyder.

For him, the announcement means things are heading in the right direction and he hopes soon he will be able to add more seating safely.

"Now we see a light at the end of the tunnel. So I think everyone is real happy about the announcement," said Remsnyder.

The statewide masking order is still in full effect.