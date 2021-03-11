Glass works company opening manufacturing facility in Carroll Co., will hire 80 full-time employees

CARROLL COUNTY — 310 Tempering, a Kentucky-based glass manufacturing company, is opening a new production and manufacturing facility in Carroll County.

The company, which is headquartered in Louisville, is opening an 85,000 square-foot facility at 1234 Tech Court in Westminster.

The custom glass works company plans to hire 80 new full-time and permanent employees by 2025.

310 Tempering creates a wide variety of custom heavy glass products such as glass shower enclosures, railings, interior partitions, and all glass entrances.

Most recently, the company pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic to manufacture glass protectors and barriers used for social distancing measures.

The company also specializes in precise fabrication and tempering for all heavy glass applications and is known for creating a quality work environment while producing products that exceed customer needs. The company celebrated the official ribbon cutting for its new facility on March 10.

To assist with project costs related to the expansion, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved an Advantage Maryland conditional loan for $320,000 and a $50,000 training grant.

Additionally, the project is eligible for state tax credits, including the Job Creation Tax Credit and the More Jobs For Marylanders Tax Credit.

To learn more about 310 Tempering and the expansion project, visit the company website.