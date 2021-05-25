Four more senior centers in Anne Arundel County to reopen June 28

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Four more senior centers in Anne Arundel County will reopen June 28.

The four centers are South County, Arnold, O’Malley, and Brooklyn Park.

Up until the opening date, each center will offer outdoor programming to members one day a week.

Once fully reopened, they will operate in two daily blocks from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4:00 p.m., like the centers that are already open in Annapolis, Pasadena, and Pascal, which provide scheduled weekly programming on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The senior centers will not be serving lunch, but frozen food distribution provided by the Senior Nutrition Program will continue on Tuesdays at each center.

Capacity limits are based on building occupancy, and there will be no limits on social distancing. Visitors will continue receiving health screenings before entering.

Everyone is required to wear a mask inside the centers at all times.

Members are also now able to sign up for in-person Anne Arundel Community College classes, fitness classes, educational presentations, and arts and crafts activities by clicking here.

