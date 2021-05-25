FedEx Ground set to hire more than 600 people at Hagerstown location

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — In response to growing demand for its innovative e-commerce services, FedEx Ground announced that it is hiring more than 600 people at the local FedEx Ground station in Hagerstown.

Open positions are available for package handlers to load and unload packages. Many of these positions may become full-time job opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand.

Position benefits include:

Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available

Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

There is no minimum education requirement to apply for this position, but applicants must be at least 18 years old.

For more information on available positions and how to apply, click here.