ReboundMaryland Unemployment

Faces of unemployment in Maryland

Throughout the pandemic WMAR-2 News has been there to help you navigate unemployment.

This week follow along as Mallory Sofastaii and Eddie Kadhim focus on unemployment and getting you answers.

    Wayne G. Lingham shares his frustrations with the unemployment system in MarylandPhoto by: WMAR-2 News
    Michael Heck shares his thoughts on the unemployment system in Maryland. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Suzanne Galford tells us her personal experience with the unemployment system during the pandemic. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Dolores Kuhn shares how the unemployment system has impacted her and her husband. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Stephen Cox expresses his concerns after not receiving any unemployment benefits since July 15. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Corey Pritt wonders why her card, for an unknown reason, was placed on hold, after she’s been receiving unemployment since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Monyette Faulkner has not heard anything since filing for unemployment in mid-September. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Terry Gerard shares his positive experience with the unemployment process during the pandemic. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Linda Webb voices her concern with Maryland's unemployment system. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Breyana McWhite shares her thoughts on Maryland's unemployment system. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Amanda Edwards gives her thoughts after losing her job in April. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Alexus Deshields voices her frustrations with Maryland's unemployment system. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Mary F. Wallour talks about how the Maryland unemployment system has made life for her more stressful. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    It has been more the six months since Jim Garner filed for unemployment in Maryland, yet he still hasn’t heard anything from anyone from Maryland unemployment. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Arthur Watkins has been waiting for more than 45 days to hear something back from anyone with Maryland unemployment. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Lisa and Timothy Garland share their frustrations about Maryland unemployment. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Paul Williams gives his thoughts on Maryland's unemployment agency. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Caity Littlewolf shares her thoughts after getting notified she owed over $3,500 in overpayment to the MD Department of Labor. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Desmond Baptiste shares why he desperately needs his unemployment backpay. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Marc Artis has been waiting on unemployment for six months.Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Valerie Johnson still has not received any payments from Maryland unemployment. Photo by: WMAR-2 News
    Miss Peoples says she has not received any benefit payments in six months. Photo by: WMAR-2 News

