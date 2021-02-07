Faces of unemployment in Maryland

Share Facebook

Wayne G. Lingham shares his frustrations with the unemployment system in Maryland WMAR-2 News

Michael Heck shares his thoughts on the unemployment system in Maryland. WMAR-2 News

Suzanne Galford tells us her personal experience with the unemployment system during the pandemic. WMAR-2 News

Dolores Kuhn shares how the unemployment system has impacted her and her husband. WMAR-2 News

Stephen Cox expresses his concerns after not receiving any unemployment benefits since July 15. WMAR-2 News

Corey Pritt wonders why her card, for an unknown reason, was placed on hold, after she’s been receiving unemployment since the beginning of the pandemic in March. WMAR-2 News

Monyette Faulkner has not heard anything since filing for unemployment in mid-September. WMAR-2 News

Terry Gerard shares his positive experience with the unemployment process during the pandemic. WMAR-2 News

Linda Webb voices her concern with Maryland's unemployment system. WMAR-2 News

Breyana McWhite shares her thoughts on Maryland's unemployment system. WMAR-2 News

Amanda Edwards gives her thoughts after losing her job in April. WMAR-2 News

Alexus Deshields voices her frustrations with Maryland's unemployment system. WMAR-2 News

Mary F. Wallour talks about how the Maryland unemployment system has made life for her more stressful. WMAR-2 News

It has been more the six months since Jim Garner filed for unemployment in Maryland, yet he still hasn’t heard anything from anyone from Maryland unemployment. WMAR-2 News

Arthur Watkins has been waiting for more than 45 days to hear something back from anyone with Maryland unemployment. WMAR-2 News

Lisa and Timothy Garland share their frustrations about Maryland unemployment. WMAR-2 News

Paul Williams gives his thoughts on Maryland's unemployment agency. WMAR-2 News

Caity Littlewolf shares her thoughts after getting notified she owed over $3,500 in overpayment to the MD Department of Labor. WMAR-2 News

Desmond Baptiste shares why he desperately needs his unemployment backpay. WMAR-2 News

Marc Artis has been waiting on unemployment for six months. WMAR-2 News

Valerie Johnson still has not received any payments from Maryland unemployment. WMAR-2 News

Miss Peoples says she has not received any benefit payments in six months. WMAR-2 News

