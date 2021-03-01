Enoch Pratt Free Library branches to reopen March 8 at limited capacity

BALTIMORE — The Enoch Pratt Free Library is reopening 21 locations on March 8 at 25 percent capacity.

Leading up to that, from March 1 to 6 staff will undergo training

Customers will be let in on a first come, first served basis.

Browsing and a maximum two-hours of internet access will be available during the following hours.

Monday: 10am – 5pm

Tuesday: 12pm – 7pm

Wednesday: 10am – 5pm

Thursday: 12pm – 7pm

Friday: 10am – 5pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Masks will have to be worn inside. Before entering, staff will take your temperature and request that you leave your name and phone number for contact tracing purposes.

Curbside pickup service is still available bu

The Hampden branch is currently closed for renovations, and is expected to reopen in the late spring.

