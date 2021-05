BALTIMORE — The Charles Street Promenade is back for a one-day event this Saturday.

It will be held from 9am to 9pm, between Saratoga Street and North Avenue.

Traffic will be blocked off in the area during the event.

The May Promenade is designed to promote and benefit the small and independent shops and restaurants that line Charles Street still hurting from last year’s COVID shutdowns.

A full list of participating businesses can be found here.