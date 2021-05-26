Celebree School's new location is looking to hire teachers and directors

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Celebree School is currently in the enrolling and hiring process and they are looking for people like you!

The early childhood education center, which will be opening in late June in Owings Mills, is looking for teachers, directors and assistant directors.

If you are interested in applying click here or call (410) 517-6096 for more information.

Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection.

Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children.