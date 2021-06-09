CarMax to host curbside hiring event on Thursday in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — CarMax announced that it will be hiring more than 80 automotive service professionals in the D.C./Baltimore area by the end of summer.

Used cars are currently in high demand and CarMax’s newly hired service professionals will help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to support increased demand.

The company will be hosting a hiring event on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with potential for on-the-spot job offers. The event will take place at CarMax's Laurel location, which is at 8800 Freestate Drive.

Those interested in attending must RSVP.

The event is curbside, so the company will be interviewing candidates while they remain in their vehicles.

These local positions are part of CarMax’s plan to hire more than 1,800 automotive service professionals nationwide.

Candidates can apply now at the CarMax careers website.