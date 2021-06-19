Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to perform free live summer concerts, beginning with July 4th special on WMAR-2

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is kicking off a month of free summer concerts beginning this Fourth of July, with a special 30-minute musical televised right here on WMAR-2.

Airing at 6:30pm, the special will feature patriotic favorites the likes of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Ives’ Variations on “America,” and Gershwin’s "An American in Paris."

Throughout the rest of July, the symphony orchestra will perform several live in-person concerts at multiple locations around the state, including Oregon Ridge Park, the Patio Stage, and a long awaited return to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Although admission for each concert is free, advanced registration is required.

Here's a breakdown of the upcoming schedule.

July 8 at 7 pm – Oregon Ridge Park

July 10 at 7 pm – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 14 at 7 pm – Josephy Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 15 at 7 pm – Oregon Ridge Park

July 16 at 7 pm – Boordy Vineyards (doors open at 5 pm)

July 22 at 7 pm – Oregon Ridge Park

July 23 at 7 pm – The Patio Stage at Strathmore (special chamber performance)

July 23 at 7 pm – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 28 at 7 pm – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 29 at 7 pm – Oregon Ridge Park

July 30 at 7 pm – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

