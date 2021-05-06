Watch

Baltimore County requiring senior center members to undergo orientation prior to returning

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
Baltimore City seniors learn technology through virtual senior center
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 06, 2021
TOWSON, Md. — Beginning May 10, nine of Baltimore County’s largest senior centers will host orientations in advance of reopening for limited programming later this year.

Senior centers have been closed since March 17 last year, when Governor Larry Hogan issued a state order to combat COVID-19.

Senior center members will be required to attend an orientation session to learn about new COVID-19 safety protocols and complete annual center registration forms.

Members can register by calling 410-887-2040 or clicking here.

Here is a list of the first nine senior centers that are expected to reopen sometime in July.

The eleven other senior centers will reopen at a later date.

Due to social distancing restrictions, programs with high attendance will continue to be offered virtually.

A list of those programs can be found here.

Until the Eating Together program resumes, weekly bulk food programs will continue being provided to seniors on Wednesdays, with expansion to 9 sites: Ateaze, Bykota, Catonsville, Cockeysville, Essex, Liberty, Parkville, Reisterstown and Seven Oaks senior centers.

One member per household can register online here or by calling 410-887-2040 on Mondays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

