Baltimore County requiring senior center members to undergo orientation prior to returning

TOWSON, Md. — Beginning May 10, nine of Baltimore County’s largest senior centers will host orientations in advance of reopening for limited programming later this year.

Senior centers have been closed since March 17 last year, when Governor Larry Hogan issued a state order to combat COVID-19.

Senior center members will be required to attend an orientation session to learn about new COVID-19 safety protocols and complete annual center registration forms.

Members can register by calling 410-887-2040 or clicking here.

Here is a list of the first nine senior centers that are expected to reopen sometime in July.

Ateaze Senior Center, 7401 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222, 410-887-7233, ateazesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Bykota Senior Center, 611 Central Avenue, Towson, MD 21204, 410-887-3094, bykotasc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Catonsville Senior Center, 501 North Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21228, 410-887-0900, catonsvillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Cockeysville Senior Center, 10535 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030, 410-887-7694, cockeyscillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Essex Senior Center, 600 Dorsey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221, 410-887-0267, essexsc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Liberty Senior Center, 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, MD 21133, 410-887-0780, libertysc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Parkville Senior Center, 8601 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234, 410-887-5338, parkvillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Pikesville Senior Center, 1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, 410-887-1245, pikesvillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov

Seven Oaks Senior Center, 9210 Seven Courts Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21236, 410-887-5192, sevenoakssc@baltimorecountymd.gov

The eleven other senior centers will reopen at a later date.

Due to social distancing restrictions, programs with high attendance will continue to be offered virtually.

A list of those programs can be found here.

Until the Eating Together program resumes, weekly bulk food programs will continue being provided to seniors on Wednesdays, with expansion to 9 sites: Ateaze, Bykota, Catonsville, Cockeysville, Essex, Liberty, Parkville, Reisterstown and Seven Oaks senior centers.