Baltimore County looks to allow more businesses to offer live music & entertainment

TOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Council is expected to consider a new bill that would permit more restaurants and bars to offer live music and entertainment.

It's called the New Opportunities for Tourism and Entertainment (NOTE) Act.

Under current zoning laws, hundreds of Baltimore County establishments are unable to host live musical entertainment.

The NOTE Act would allow most restaurants, retail, and other businesses in Baltimore County to host live music.

The proposal comes following a pilot launched last year in Catonsville and Arbutus.

"Local musicians and performers entertain, inspire, and help make communities more vibrant. This pandemic has upended their way of life, and this effort creates new opportunities to help them recover as quickly as possible," said County Executive Olszewski. "By helping expand the work we’ve already done in Catonsville, this legislation will create new opportunities for the small businesses and musicians across Baltimore County.”

The bill will be introduced in the County Council session scheduled for Monday, March 15.