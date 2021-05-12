Baltimore City to open outdoor swimming pools on May 29

BALTIMORE — Beginning May 29, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will open 11 outdoor swimming pools.

This year, swimming will be available in reserved 90 minute time slots.

Before swimming, residents will be required to pre-register.

The city is urging citizens to pre-register here, although walk-up registration is allowed based on availability.

Pre-registration opens May 24.

A pool opening celebration will be held May 29 at 11am at Roosevelt Park Pool, with limited attendance.

The following pools will remain open through September 6.

- Patterson Park Pool

- Riverside Park Pool

- Roosevelt Park Pool

- Clifton Park Pool

- Ambrose Kennedy Pool

- C.C. Jackson Pool

- Farring-Baybrook Pool

- Oliver/John C. Murdock Pool

- O’Donnell Pool

- William McAbee Pool

- Callowhill Aquatic Center (open for programs only, no open swim sessions)

- Middle Branch Aquatic Center

- Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center

On May 18, City Recreation and Parks will begin issuing permits for events and gatherings scheduled after June 1:

- Wedding permits

- Park pavilion permits

- Vendor permits

- Programming permits

All programs and activities require pre-registration via the BCRP website.

*Major aquatic facilities, Druid Hill Park Pool and Cherry Hill Splash Park both remain under construction throughout the 2021 swim season and are slated to return in 2022.