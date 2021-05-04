Baltimore City senior centers can reopen May 17 at 50 percent capacity

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's Health Department is allowing senior centers to reopen May 17 at 50 percent capacity.

Governor Larry Hogan had previously authorized senior centers throughout the state to reopen effective April 30.

COVID-19 screenings such as temperature checks will be conducted at the door prior to anyone entering. Masks will have to be worn at all times indoors.

Although no proof of a COVID-19 vaccination will be required, members, volunteers, and staff are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Some in-person services will resume on a limited basis depending on the center, while online services and classes will continue.

Meals will not be offered at this time.

Those interested in attending in-person activities should call their neighborhood senior center for information about their timeline for reopening and what services will be offered.

City-operated Senior Centers can be reached by calling directly:

Harford Senior Center: 410-426-4009

Hatton Senior Center: 410-396-9025

Oliver Senior Center: 410-396-3861

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 410-396-7724

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 410-396-1324

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging: 410-396-3535

Independent senior centers can be reached by calling directly: