Baltimore City lifting most COVID-19 capacity restrictions

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday lifted most indoor and outdoor COVID-19 capacity restrictions in Baltimore.

The only exception are large turnout events such as conventions, live performances and sporting events, which remain at 50 percent capacity restrictions.

Although restaurants can return to full capacity for indoor dining, customers will be unable to stand inside whereas outside standing is allowed.

New changes go into effect May 17 at 6 a.m.

The news comes the same day the city announced outdoor pools would be reopening May 29.

Large events later this year such as Artscape and 4th of July fireworks have already been canceled.

As of Wednesday, 29.65 percent of the city's population has received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in addition to just over 2 percent who received a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.