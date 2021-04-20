27 new apprenticeship programs approved in Maryland

The Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council has approved 27 new apprenticeship programs in our state from March 2020 to March 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programs are meant to help connect job seekers to both traditional and non-traditional industries while supporting the local workforce and helping it rebound.

The apprenticeships are considered full-time careers with on-the-job training and classroom instruction. A list of the approved apprenticeships is below.

Apprenticeship Program County Industry Western Maryland Area Health Education Center - West Allegany County Healthcare Services Anne Arundel Community College Anne Arundel County Landscaping and Gaming Services WIS ED, LLC Anne Arundel County Computer Support Services Carter Machinery Company Inc. Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Frederick, and Harford counties Construction and Mining Equipment Maryland State Bar Association, Inc. Baltimore City Legal Services Nyla Technology Solutions Baltimore City Software Development and Cybersecurity 1199 SEIU Training and Upgrading Fund MD/DC Baltimore City Healthcare Services Baltimore Cyber Range, LLC Baltimore County IT and Cybersecurity Martin Marietta Materials Baltimore County Supplier of Construction Aggregates and Heavy Building Materials Bob Breeding General Contractors, LLC Caroline County Prefabricated Metal Structures M & S Electric, LLC Cecil County Residential and Commercial Electrical Installation and Repair National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation District of Columbia Restaurant Services MPower Education Frederick County Personal Health Services Premier Fire Protection Services, LLC Frederick County Fire Protection Services Rhinehart Railroad Construction, Inc. Harford County Railroad Track Construction and Repair Thompson Automotive, Inc. Harford County Automotive Sales and Service Hamilton-Ryker TalentGro Harford County Healthcare Services Maryland Building Industry Association Howard County Home Improvement Maryland Direct Support Professional Apprenticeship Program Howard County Human Service Organization Congressional Country Club Montgomery County Membership Sports and Recreation Club Smoothstack Montgomery County Software Development Apprentice Training, Inc. Prince George’s County Demolition and Environmental Paquin Design Queen Anne's County Custom Home Design and Building Technology Security Associates, Inc. (TSA, Inc.) St. Mary’s County Computer Support and Technology Services Fabricated Extrusion Company of Maryland, LLC Washington County Manufacturing of Rubber and Misc. Products Hub Labels, Inc. Washington County Manufacturing and Printing Services Maryland Watch Works, LLC Washington County Watch Manufacturing and Repair

Anyone 18 or older can register to become an apprentice. High school students can also look into youth apprenticeships.