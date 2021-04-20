Watch

27 new apprenticeship programs approved in Maryland

Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 16:35:04-04

The Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council has approved 27 new apprenticeship programs in our state from March 2020 to March 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programs are meant to help connect job seekers to both traditional and non-traditional industries while supporting the local workforce and helping it rebound.

The apprenticeships are considered full-time careers with on-the-job training and classroom instruction. A list of the approved apprenticeships is below.

Apprenticeship ProgramCountyIndustry
Western Maryland Area Health Education Center - WestAllegany CountyHealthcare Services
Anne Arundel Community CollegeAnne Arundel CountyLandscaping and Gaming Services
WIS ED, LLCAnne Arundel CountyComputer Support Services
Carter Machinery Company Inc.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Frederick, and Harford countiesConstruction and Mining Equipment
Maryland State Bar Association, Inc.Baltimore CityLegal Services
Nyla Technology SolutionsBaltimore CitySoftware Development and Cybersecurity
1199 SEIU Training and Upgrading Fund MD/DCBaltimore CityHealthcare Services
Baltimore Cyber Range, LLCBaltimore CountyIT and Cybersecurity
Martin Marietta MaterialsBaltimore CountySupplier of Construction Aggregates and Heavy Building Materials
Bob Breeding General Contractors, LLCCaroline CountyPrefabricated Metal Structures
M & S Electric, LLCCecil CountyResidential and Commercial Electrical Installation and Repair
National Restaurant Association Educational FoundationDistrict of ColumbiaRestaurant Services
MPower EducationFrederick CountyPersonal Health Services
Premier Fire Protection Services, LLCFrederick CountyFire Protection Services
Rhinehart Railroad Construction, Inc.Harford CountyRailroad Track Construction and Repair
Thompson Automotive, Inc.Harford CountyAutomotive Sales and Service
Hamilton-Ryker TalentGroHarford CountyHealthcare Services
Maryland Building Industry AssociationHoward CountyHome Improvement
Maryland Direct Support Professional Apprenticeship ProgramHoward CountyHuman Service Organization
Congressional Country ClubMontgomery CountyMembership Sports and Recreation Club
SmoothstackMontgomery CountySoftware Development
Apprentice Training, Inc.Prince George’s CountyDemolition and Environmental
Paquin DesignQueen Anne's CountyCustom Home Design and Building
Technology Security Associates, Inc. (TSA, Inc.)St. Mary’s CountyComputer Support and Technology Services
Fabricated Extrusion Company of Maryland, LLCWashington CountyManufacturing of Rubber and Misc. Products
Hub Labels, Inc.Washington CountyManufacturing and Printing Services
Maryland Watch Works, LLCWashington CountyWatch Manufacturing and Repair

Anyone 18 or older can register to become an apprentice. High school students can also look into youth apprenticeships.

