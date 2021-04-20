27 new apprenticeship programs approved in Maryland

The Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council has approved 27 new apprenticeship programs in our state from March 2020 to March 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The programs are meant to help connect job seekers to both traditional and non-traditional industries while supporting the local workforce and helping it rebound.
The apprenticeships are considered full-time careers with on-the-job training and classroom instruction. A list of the approved apprenticeships is below.
|Apprenticeship Program
|County
|Industry
|Western Maryland Area Health Education Center - West
|Allegany County
|Healthcare Services
|Anne Arundel Community College
|Anne Arundel County
|Landscaping and Gaming Services
|WIS ED, LLC
|Anne Arundel County
|Computer Support Services
|Carter Machinery Company Inc.
|Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Frederick, and Harford counties
|Construction and Mining Equipment
|Maryland State Bar Association, Inc.
|Baltimore City
|Legal Services
|Nyla Technology Solutions
|Baltimore City
|Software Development and Cybersecurity
|1199 SEIU Training and Upgrading Fund MD/DC
|Baltimore City
|Healthcare Services
|Baltimore Cyber Range, LLC
|Baltimore County
|IT and Cybersecurity
|Martin Marietta Materials
|Baltimore County
|Supplier of Construction Aggregates and Heavy Building Materials
|Bob Breeding General Contractors, LLC
|Caroline County
|Prefabricated Metal Structures
|M & S Electric, LLC
|Cecil County
|Residential and Commercial Electrical Installation and Repair
|National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation
|District of Columbia
|Restaurant Services
|MPower Education
|Frederick County
|Personal Health Services
|Premier Fire Protection Services, LLC
|Frederick County
|Fire Protection Services
|Rhinehart Railroad Construction, Inc.
|Harford County
|Railroad Track Construction and Repair
|Thompson Automotive, Inc.
|Harford County
|Automotive Sales and Service
|Hamilton-Ryker TalentGro
|Harford County
|Healthcare Services
|Maryland Building Industry Association
|Howard County
|Home Improvement
|Maryland Direct Support Professional Apprenticeship Program
|Howard County
|Human Service Organization
|Congressional Country Club
|Montgomery County
|Membership Sports and Recreation Club
|Smoothstack
|Montgomery County
|Software Development
|Apprentice Training, Inc.
|Prince George’s County
|Demolition and Environmental
|Paquin Design
|Queen Anne's County
|Custom Home Design and Building
|Technology Security Associates, Inc. (TSA, Inc.)
|St. Mary’s County
|Computer Support and Technology Services
|Fabricated Extrusion Company of Maryland, LLC
|Washington County
|Manufacturing of Rubber and Misc. Products
|Hub Labels, Inc.
|Washington County
|Manufacturing and Printing Services
|Maryland Watch Works, LLC
|Washington County
|Watch Manufacturing and Repair
Anyone 18 or older can register to become an apprentice. High school students can also look into youth apprenticeships.