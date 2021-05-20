Unions push back on Anne Arundel School Board's call for more in-person class days

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Members of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education on Thursday passed a motion calling for schools to reopen to students up to four days a week, for the remainder of the academic year.

The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County and the Secretaries and Assistants Association are pushing back, saying it's too short notice.

“It is difficult to establish routines in the beginning of the school year in a normal year. With just 17 days left of possible in-person instruction, it is incredibly shortsighted and obtuse of the board to believe that this move will benefit our students in any way," Presidents Russell Leone and Helen Wilkerson said in a statement.

They say it would disrupt the lives of students, staff and educators during the final weeks of the academic year.

The unions say they will be discussing the motion with the county superintendent and his staff.