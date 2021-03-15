Towson University planning to resume in-person graduation ceremonies in May

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University is planning on resuming in-person graduation ceremonies in May.

The 2020 spring and winter classes will join the spring class of 2021, over a multi-day outside event at Unitas Stadium, from May 17–21.

Graduates and guests still have the option of attending virtually through live stream.

The decision follows a fall student survey that showed support for in-person celebrations.

Graduates attending in-person will be on the field, while four tickets will be given for family and friends, who will be seated in the stadium stands.

Each day’s schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

More information will be forthcoming in campus emails.

