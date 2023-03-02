Survey: Alcohol usage up among middle schoolers, down for high school students

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly released Maryland Department of Health survey sheds light on the current mental health status of school aged youth in our state.

Conducted in the fall of 2021 nearly 60,000 students in 366 public middle and high schools were surveyed across Maryland.

The survey tracks behaviors contributing to the leading causes of death and disability, including alcohol, drug and tobacco use, and violence.

Results show that COVID-19 greatly affected the mental health of kids in Maryland.

More than one-third of middle (37%) and high school (39%) students reported feeling sad or hopeless for at least two weeks or more within the past year, with 29% of high school students and 23% of middle school students reporting that their mental health was not good most of the time or always.

The survey found that female students were significantly more likely to report these types of feelings compared to male students.

Students identifying as LGBTQ+ were also more likely to report more of the risk behaviors measured on the survey compared to their heterosexual and cisgender classmates.

Over the last three years there was a four percent rise in prescription drug misuse by middle school students, as well as a one percent increase in alcohol initiation before the age of 11.

Numbers however decreased among high schoolers when it came to the use of tobacco products ( 4% cigarettes/15% e-cigarettes), alcohol (19%), and marijuana (15%).

“While we see some encouraging results, there is clear data indicating a need for continued comprehensive approaches to support mental health and limit tobacco, alcohol, and drug use,” said MDH Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. “Now that students have returned to schools after navigating arduous challenges heightened by the pandemic, we can address findings through youth-centered health programming, education and outreach.”

Full survey results can be found here.

