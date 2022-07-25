Watch Now

Study: Maryland public school systems rank 5th best in U.S.

Posted at 9:43 AM, Jul 25, 2022
BALTIMORE — Maryland ranks fifth overall in best public school systems in the country, according to a new study.

The personal-finance website WalletHub conducted the study and found that Maryland topped the nation with the existence of a Digital Learning Plan.

Maryland also finished sixth in safety and median ACT scores, and seventh in quality.

One not so positive, was the bullying incidence rate. The study ranked Maryland 11th in that category.

In education spending, Maryland finished 17th in the nation in the U.S.

As for math (29) and reading scores (22), teacher to student ratios (24), and dropout rates (23), Maryland placed in the middle of the pack.

Read the full report here.

