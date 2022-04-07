State survey seeks feedback on how schools involve parents of special needs students in their child's education

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's State Department of Education has issued a survey to gauge how well school systems are involving parents in their child's education.

The survey is specifically geared towards parents of special needs students, between the ages of 3 and 21.

The State says the feedback provided will be used to help improve special education and related services students receive from their local school system.

All responses will be anonymous, so parents are asked to avoid putting down any identifying information.

The survey takes about five minutes to fill out, and should be completed by May 27.

Click here to take it.