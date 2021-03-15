McDaniel College to return to in-person learning in the fall

BALTIMORE — McDaniel College has released its plans for Fall 2021, including a return to near-normal operations and face-to-face instruction for undergraduate students.

Developed by McDaniel’s Return to the Hill taskforce, which has continued to meet during the spring semester, these decisions include:

Academics:

McDaniel is planning for a primarily in-person experience with more than 90 percent of undergraduate classes to be offered as traditional in-person classes and 100 percent of labs. The other 10 percent of classes will mostly be offered in a hybrid format, which includes an in-person component.

Undergraduate classes will begin Monday, August 23, and the full undergraduate academic calendar is available here.

McDaniel Local orientation sessions for first-year students will continue to be offered in person in June and July (at least one virtual session will also be offered).

The college is beginning to look into study abroad options, including whether students will have the option to study abroad at McDaniel’s European campus in Budapest, Hungary.

The calendars for Graduate and Professional Studies will remain unchanged since most graduate course instruction is already offered in an online format. Summer and Fall registration opens April 1. View the full graduate academic calendar here.

Student Housing and Food Service:

McDaniel will continue to offer an on-campus residential experience for its undergraduate students and will determine what housing policies and restrictions related to COVID-19 will need to remain in place.

Health and Wellness: