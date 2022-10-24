Maryland students suffered significant setbacks in reading, math during pandemic

BALTIMORE — The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, according to results of a national test that assesses the reading and math levels of students in grades four and eight.

Millions of students were forced to learn virtually from home for extended periods, causing significant setbacks.

Monday's test results reveal the depth and size of the challenge facing schools as they help students catch up.

Math scores across the country dropped at record levels, while reading scores were at their worst since 1992.

Nearly four in 10 eighth graders nationwide failed to grasp basic math concepts, with not a single state seeing a notable improvement in their average test scores.

For example, the test looked at whether students could find the third angle of a triangle if they’re given the other two. The results were worse than 2019, by about seven percentage points.

The findings come from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” — which has been conducted every two-years since 1969.

It was the first test given since 2019, and is the first national glimpse of the impact the pandemic had on education and learning.

Scores had been stalling way before the pandemic, but the new results show decreases on a scale not seen before.

In Maryland, 75 percent of eighth grade students and 69 percent of fourth grade students are at or below basic achievement in mathematics.

Most concerning, however, are the gaps between students.

Black students in Maryland experienced decreases in eighth grade reading and math, as well as fourth grade math. Hispanic students experienced decreases in fourth grade reading and math, and eighth grade math.

Despite the overall declining numbers statewide, in Baltimore City, economically disadvantaged Black and Hispanic groups posted slight increases compared to 2019. However, fourth-grade reading scores did go down in the City.

“The fourth and eighth grade 2022 NAEP reading and math assessment results confirm that the learning of all students suffered during the pandemic and also underscore the unacceptable opportunity and achievement gaps that continue to persist for Maryland’s Black, Hispanic, and economically disadvantaged students,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “

Students with disabilities remained relatively unchanged from 2019 in all grades and subjects. White students only experienced setbacks in eighth grade math, while the scores of Asian students also remained unchanged.

“It is a serious wakeup call for us all,” Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the Education Department, said in an interview. “In NAEP, when we experience a 1- or 2-point decline, we’re talking about it as a significant impact on a student’s achievement. In math, we experienced an 8-point decline — historic for this assessment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.