Maryland board of education vote unanimously for school districts to offer full in-person learning this fall

MARYLAND — The Maryland State Board of Education voted unanimously that Maryland school systems offer full in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.

Governor Larry Hogan issued a statement welcoming the Maryland State Board of Education’s unanimous vote, saying:

“The science supports getting our children back into school for in-person learning, and every student in Maryland should have that opportunity right now. To encourage the safe reopening of schools, the state has committed more than $1.2 billion in funding, prioritized teachers for vaccines, and provided all the necessary PPE, testing, and guidance. Families and students deserve certainty that all school systems will return to full in-person learning. To address the academic and emotional toll of prolonged online instruction, today’s vote is an important step toward getting things back to normal.”

