Loyola plans to have full in-person experience for upcoming fall semester

BALTIMORE — Loyola University plans to have a fully in-person experience for Fall 2021 with a full range of classes, athletics, and other in-person events and experiences.

The University will have secondary plans in place in case additional steps are needed to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, such as allowing for extra space in classrooms.

Testing will still continue to some degree, and isolation space will be available for students who are not fully vaccinated and test positive.

Loyola is strongly encouraging members of the Loyola community to receive one of the available COVID-19 vaccines when they are available to them.

Plans for fall will include accommodations for students whose health or immigration status will prevent their returning to campus for an in-person education and experience.

Loyola offered instruction fully online for Fall 2020, but students returned for hybrid instruction this semester—and a residential experience for undergraduate students.