Howard County seeking parents to serve on Commission for Transitioning Students with Disabilities

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is looking for parents interested in serving on the Commission for Transitioning Students with Disabilities.

"I encourage parents who are looking to play an integral role in ensuring all our students are ready and successful, to apply to this commission," said County Executive Calvin Ball.

The Commission will be made up of 28 members and tasked with advocating for policy on behalf of students with disabilities, examining current practices and making recommendations on ways to improve, and helping to facilitate employment and post-secondary education for outgoing Howard County students.

Eligible candidates must be Howard County residents, have an interest in the issues facing students with disabilities, and be able to attend the Commission’s meetings held on the second Thursday of January, March, May, September and November, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Roger Carter Community Center, 3000 Milltowne Drive in Ellicott City.

Applicants should send a resume and brief letter explaining why they want to serve on the Commission by emailing Kimberly Pruim at kpruim@howardcountymd.gov or by mail to: Howard County Government, Office of the County Executive, Attn: Kimberly Pruim, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

The names of eligible applicants will be submitted to the County Executive for approval and then to the County Council for confirmation.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 30.

