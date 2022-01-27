Couple sues Baltimore City Public Schools for allegedly enhancing student attendance and grades

BALTIMORE — A couple is suing Baltimore City Public Schools alleging corruption, mismanagement and illegal actions within the system.

Jovani and Shawnda Patterson have one child enrolled in city schools.

Although their lawsuit doesn't name a specific school or incident, the Patterson's accuse the system of enhancing student attendance and grades for funding purposes.

"City Schools have robbed our children of their futures by graduating countless students who cannot read and write," said attorney Scott H. Marder, who represents the Patterson's. "All too often, as adults, these children require public assistance and may become involved in the criminal justice system, creating additional burdens for the taxpayers of Maryland and Baltimore City.”

Last September, the school system released an investigative report that found former administrators at Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, schemed to alter student attendance, grade average, and graduation rates.

MORE: Report: Former Baltimore City School administrators ran scheme altering student attendance, grades

It was revealed that some students were enrolled in classes that they either did not attend or simply didn't exist.

Months before that report came out, City School administrators announced they would no longer make failing students repeat their grade levels.

SEE ALSO: Baltimore City schools will not hold back failing students

In response to the Patterson's lawsuit, the Baltimore City Law Department issued a statement saying, “The Mayor and his administration care deeply about education in Baltimore City. They have made it a priority to ensure that all students can succeed both inside the classroom and beyond. As to this lawsuit, we will review it and respond, in court, properly.”

According to a City Schools spokeswoman, the system has not yet officially been served with the lawsuit.

"Once we receive the complaint, we will review it and respond appropriately," the spokeswoman said.