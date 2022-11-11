City Schools to end bi-weekly COVID-19 test screening in January

BALTIMORE — With Thanksgiving break a little more than one week away, Baltimore City Public Schools is updating its COVID-19 protocols.

Before going on vacation November 23, each student and staff member will be given an At-Home test kit.

The school system says students and staff should take the tests one or two days prior to returning on November 28.

Anyone testing positive must continue to isolate for at least 5 days after diagnosis, and is urged to call the school's tracing team at 443-984-1200 or email contacttracing@bcps.k12.md.us.

Based on CDC guidance, the school system will no longer conduct bi-weekly screening testing as of January 3, 2023.

This means families will no longer be notified about individual cases at schools, however they will still be documented on the system's COVID dashboard.

Notifications will go out if there is an outbreak inside a particular classroom or school. An outbreak consists of three or more cases that are linked.

Masks remain optional inside City School buildings with exception these three circumstances.

known close contacts for 10 days after exposure those recovering from COVID for 10 days from the start of isolation someone who develops COVID-like symptoms while at school.

At-Home kits will also be issued before winter break as well.